Share:

GUJRANWALA-A police head constable was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment team for misusing power and corruption allegations.

A citizen Alia gave the application to ACE that her sister was murdered by accused Arshad while lady doctor Shabnam Saqib handed over the samples of dead body to head constable Areeb Alam for forensic report. However, she said, the head constable with the collusion of accused person did not send the samples to forensic lab. The applicant alleged that the accused head constable had tried to destroy the evidence of murder. After an inquiry the allegations levelled against the accused proved and the ACE team arrested the accused after approval from the higher authorities.

STUDENT TORTURED: A teacher brutally tortured a seminary student over a minor issue at Qilla Didar Singh here on Tuesday.

Abdul Moeez, the student of Jamia Muhammadia, threw some water to another student while receiving the complaint Qari Haroon tortured him with sticks. Resultantly, he received injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. On the application of injured father Qila Didar Singh police have started investigations.

GANG BUSTED: CIA police have claimed to arrest four members of a dacoit gang involved in dozens of robbery incidents. DSP Imran Abbas said that accused Shahzad of Shahdra, Baber of Narowal, Ali Raza of Gujranwala and Taimor of Madu Khalil Gujranwala were involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents in different areas of the city.

He said on a tip-off, the CIA police arrested all the four accused and recovered cash and illegal arms.