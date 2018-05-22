Share:

Rawalpindi-A seminar on beekeeping to mark the World Bee day was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized by the PMAS-AAUR department of Entomology with an aim to create awareness regarding importance of Bees in pollination and as a source of honey and other products like prospolis, wax, pollen and royal jelly etc. Participants were also told about habitat conservation (bee flora) for bees and other pollinators.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while speakers and participants from government and private sectors along with bee-keepers and a big number of faculty members, graduate & post-graduate Entomology students joined the seminar and a walk organised for the same purpose. Students of Entomology Department also participated in a poster competition with different beekeeping slogans.

Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza Vice Chancellor of the University, in his address encouraged the participants to learn and conduct researches on various aspects of bee-keeping as this activity augments and ensures pollination in variety of fruits and vegetables. He added that the survival of bees actually ensures the existence and survival of the mankind. He encouraged the private sector to come forward and develop joint initiatives for promotion of bees in the agricultural system.

Prof Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Crop & food Sciences urged to enhance the capacity of the professionals and bee-keepers to produce good quality honey. He asked the faculty members to develop some good projects impacting the future market needs in reference with CPEC, one belt one road program.

He added that Pothowar, Harzara region, Northern Areas and AJK have a great potential in promoting bee-keeping for more pollination, and quality honey production

Earlier, Prof Dr Ata ul Mohsin, Chairman Entomology Department extended a warm welcome to the participants and briefly explained the objectives of the seminar.

Dr Asif Aziz, the focal person of this seminar, delivered a presentation on Prospects of bee-keeping in Pakistan and shared information about the on-going bee keeping activities at PMAS-AAUR.

Dr Asif Rafique, Agriculture Department Rawalpindi briefed the participants about the bee potential in pollinating the agricultural crops and the on-going activities of the Department in this regard. Dr Asim Gulzar gave a presentation on the role of Bumble Bees in controlled Agriculture like Tunnels, Glass houses, Green Houses and the Hydroponics systems.

At the end, Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza and Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi presented certificates to the winners of the poster competition and the participants of the seminar. Later the Chief Guest visited the demonstration organized outside the seminar room wherein, different equipment/implements used in bee-keeping activities and honey productions were displayed.

Afterwards, all the participants holding banners and posters with slogans while wearing caps with the logo of “World Bee Day” joined a walk which ended in front of the Administration Block of the University.