MIRPURKHAS - Employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have observed one hour pen down strike in the board under the banner of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Board here on Tuesday in support of their demands.

They raised slogans against the administration of the board and blamed that the board administration despite giving their charter of demand was not accepting their demands while involved allegedly in gross corruption.

Meanwhile, in reaction, Board Chairman Barkat Ali has issued show cause notices to 10 employees of the board including Muhammad Umair, Ali Arsalan, Arshad Zubair, Numan Ahmed, Muhammad Palari, Ali Shan, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Younas, Nadeem Khan and Farooque Raza in which alleged that they had committed an act of misconduct and indiscipline. He blamed that on April 25, they along with their supporters illegally planned and staged a protest in the premises of the board against the authority for vested interest and tried to sabotage annual examination 2018 of HSC first and second year exams. He further alleged that they along with their supporters instigated the innocent employees to join the protest forcibly where abusive language was used against the senior officers of the board by leveling allegations of varied nature.

He further blamed that they subsequently called strike/protest in the board on April 14, and locked the main gets along with branches and confined the board employees in their offices who refused to take part in strike/protest.

They kept on face book/WhatsApp group/voice messages of threats and various newspapers scandalous cuttings against the board and its officers with allegations, he alleged. He alleged that they from time to time pressurised the superintendent of various branches to provide them various sensitive documents related to NAB proceedings and personal files of the officers/officials with bad motives.

He warned to submit reply within 10 days of the receiving of the show cause; otherwise experts’ decision will be taken against them.

FIRE

At least 12 huts of peasants were completely ablazed in Hoot Khan Leghari Village on Tuesday.

Report said that fire broke out in a hut that engulfed into neighbour huts resultantly, 12 huts were completely burnt to ashes, however, residents saved themselves as well as their cattles, but wheat stocks and house articles were burnt to ashes.