OKARA-The reason behind the skyrocketing price of chicken is viral disease which attacked the poultry farms across the Punjab province, said various farm owners.

Chicken rates are very high due to the Increasing rate of mortality in the poultry control sheds due to the viral disease NDH9 and IB, and the high rate would persist till Eidul Fitr. Farm owners Ch Amir Razaq and Ch Muhammad rafi said that there are more than 7,000 poultry control sheds in the Punjab and 1,000 in the district. Some 6 weeks back, the viral disease attacked the poultry sheds and the chicken birds started dying, they said.

From the early days of the viral disease, the mortality rate had increased by about 50 percent. That day, the farm rate of live hen was Rs170 per kg and in the market it was available at the rate of Rs270 per kg.

It is important to mention that the districts including Okara, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and Lahore were the big base of the control sheds in the Punjab and due to viral disease the sheds' owners are suffering heavy losses beside the high rates at the consumers' end.

Meanwhile, an impersonator was booked for posing himself as SP. Constable Abdul Ghaffar who remained on security duty with the DSP Sadr Circle, filed an application that he received a call on the DSP's cell from one Rana Nadeem who posed himself as SP. He used abusive language on the cell phone and issued threats. A case was registered against the impersonator on the application of the constable in PS Sadr Okara.

TWO HURT BY ROBBERS

ON RESISTANCE

A man was shot injured and deprived of Rs150,000 by highwaymen. Siddiq of Shergarh was going on Depalpur bypass by his motorcycle. Some unknown highwaymen intercepted him, and tried to loot him. On his resistance, the highwaymen shot him injured, snatched Rs150,000 from him and escaped.

Later, Siddiq was carried to the THQ Hospital. A case was registered by city Depalpur police.

Likewise, dacoits shot at a trader over resistance on Sunday near Gojra. Police said egg traders Yasir Maseeh, Suhail Ahmad and Altaf were carrying eggs by their pick-up from a poultry farm of Chak 162-GB. Near Chak 156 GB on a link road, they were intercepted by three armed motorcyclists who snatched their mobile phone sets and cash. When Yasir Maseeh attempted to overpower one of the dacoits, his accomplices fired at him as a result he was critically injured and was admitted to Gojra THQ Hospital.