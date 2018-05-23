Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological Office has warned that a cyclone is making its way towards Karachi. According to a statement from the Met Office, the cyclone is developing in the Arabian Sea. The cyclone is making its way towards the coast of Oman, which lies at a distance of 200 kilometers from Karachi.

The Met Office has claimed that it is keeping an eye on the developing situation and will issue an advisory if the situation becomes alarming.

The climate in Karachi has not been favourable since the past couple of days as the heat has taken its toll on citizens.

Welfare organisations claim that more than 60 people died in Karachi on Monday as a result of heat stroke triggered by the sweltering heat.

The highest temperatures recorded yesterday in Pakistan were:- Chhor 47°C, Mithi 46°C, Sibbi 45°C, Karachi, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Thatta 44°C.