Share:

SIALKOT-Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan Tuesday visited forward areas along Sialkot Working Boundary (SWB) and met jawans there.

He also attended the funeral for martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Shahid, who embraced Shahadat during the unprovoked intensified mortar shelling by Indian BSF on Pakistani border villages in Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The Rangers Punjab DG expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and also inquired about the health of the injured at CMH Sialkot.

On the occasion, the DG said that the Punjab Rangers have the capability to defend every inch of the motherland. The enemy must not misconstrue our desire for peace as brave Pakistani soldiers will depend every inch of the motherland with their blood," he declared. He said that Jawans of Punjab Rangers are responding the enemy in a befitting manner. He also lauded the moral of Rangers jawans in the face worst border terrorism by the enemy. He condemned the shelling and firing on population along Working Boundary and termed it violation of human rights and charters UNO.

SIALKOT: DG Punjab Rangers Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat meets family of

martyred Rangers jawan.–Staff Photo