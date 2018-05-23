Share:

LAHORE - Election Commission of Pakistan has decided not to print additional ballot papers for the upcoming general elections.

ECP will print ballot papers only from three printing presses-for constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Islamabad from Printing Corporation, those in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab from National Security Printing Press and for remaining constituencies in Punjab from Postal Printing Press.

ECP will print 1300 ballot papers for a polling station with 1201-1299 valid votes.

All provincial Election Commissioners have forwarded data of polling stations and polling booths to the ECP.

As per the insiders, 85, 252 polling stations with 2,41,132 polling booths will be set up across the country for the next polls. As many as 48,610 polling stations with 1,31,026 polling booths will be set up in Punjab and Islamabad, 14,522 polling stations with 41,871 polling booths in FATA and KPK, 17,627 polling stations with 55,822 polling booths in Sindh and 4,493 polling stations with 11,413 polling booths will be set up in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, ECP has posted Zafar Iqbal Hussain, BPS-21 officer working as Additional Secretary (TR&E), as Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab against a vacant post.

According to a notification issued after approval of Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Akhtar Nazir, Additional Secretary (Admin) has been assigned additional charge of the post vacated after transfer of Zafar Iqbal Hussain for three month or till regular appointment against this post.