LAHORE - The Punjab Agriculture Department Tuesday advised the fruit growers to take proper care of fruit plants during the hot weather to get good quality fruit. A spokesman of the department said that mulching method must be adopted to keep the temperature of land moderate. It also helped save water, he added. He suggested to the growers that big plants should be watered with an interval of 10 to 12 days while small plants should be watered with an interval of five to six days.