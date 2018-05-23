Share:

Islamabad:- Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who is on an official visit to Italy, on Tuesday called on General Claudio Graziano, Chief of the Italian Defence General Staff. According to the ISPR statement, both discussed matters of bilateral interest including defence and security cooperation during the meeting. The chief of Italian defence staff acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability. The chairman JCSC was also awarded “Defence General Staff Joint Commendation medal” by Gen Graziano.–Staff Reporter