ATTOCK - More than 1,800 school health and nutrition supervisors (SHNSs) working in different basic health units across the Punjab have threatened to move the Lahore High Court for the regularisation of their services.

They decided to approach Lahore High Court and its benches in Multan and Rawalpindi against the "unjust" policies of the Punjab govt regarding regularisation of their contract service.

A group of SHNSs led by Mubashir Sardar said that they were inducted more than 10 years ago on merit after fulfilling all the criteria. They said, "We were inducted for sale hooligans health and nutrition programme but with the passage of time the health department considering our abilities and performance assigned us additional duties also. Besides our basic duty, we have been performing other duties honestly but now when it came to our carrier and benefit the authorities are reluctant to regularise our services on the one or other pretext.

Now the govt has decided to regularise our service through Public Service Commission but the conditions set are not acceptable to us as these are unjustified and biased." The grout said now they would approach the LHC to get justice.