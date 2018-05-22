Share:

GUJRAT -The holy month of Ramazan abounds with opportunities for Muslims to seek forgiveness and practice patience and graciousness, said scholars at a seminar held at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG).

The seminar titled "Importance of Ramazan" was organised by Islamic Studies Department at the Jinnah Auditorium. The proceedings were moderated by Dr Muhammad Riaz Mahmood.

"The importance of Ramazan can be gauged from the very fact that the Holy Quran was revealed during this month. It is a month of sacrifice, self-restraint and replete with opportunities to seek forgiveness from Allah (SWT) for our sins," Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Mansuri said. He said that it is not just a month-long routine to abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, it is "an opportunity for us, the creation, to get closer to our Creator".

Talking about the universality of the message of Islam, another speaker Allama Zahidur Rashidi said, "Islam is fast spreading in European countries by making inroads in the minds of the youth who genuinely are searching for the truth and, for the purpose, have started studying and understanding the Holy Quran." The seminar was attended by a large number of MPhil and PhD scholars as well as faculty members. Chairman of Islamic Studies Department Dr Arshad Munir Laghari in his address on the occasion thanked the guest speakers and other participants for attending the seminar.