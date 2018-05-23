Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Lahore Electricity Supply Company has distributed appointment letters among widow and children of those Lesco employees who died during the course of employment on account of fatal accident and natural death.

Addressing a ceremony held here Tuesday, Human Resource Development Director General Ms Azia Shoaib said that Lesco workers were performing national task of providing electricity to 25 million consumers all over the country.

Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad thanked the management for appointment of the children and widow of deceased workers.

He reminded to newly recruited young male and female workers that they had been granted facility of appointment in accordance with the settlement reached between the union and the management. The ceremony was attended by a large number of Lesco employees and relatives of the deceased workers.