Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered complaint verification against the Civil Aviation Authority for allegedly depositing Rs5 billion in JS Bank in violation of rules.

The NAB chief has also ordered the complaint verification against three members of parliament.

In one of the cases, the anti-graft body head ordered the complaint verification against Member Punjab Assembly Shah Nawaz Khan for allegedly occupying the building of Government Boys Primary School No-2 Hassanabdal and subsequently it for political purposes.

The NAB chief has also ordered the complaint verification against Member National Assembly Riaz-ul-Haq on charges of embezzlement in government funds allocated for chairman municipal committee Okara for construction of roads.

The NAB chief has also ordered the complaint verification against former Punjab provincial minister for industries and trade Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique for allegedly occupying 98 kanal government land and subsequently using it for commercial purposes. He has further ordered the complaint verification against MPA Abdul Karim Soomro for having assets beyond the known sources of income.

The NAB chief has also ordered complaint verification against the Petroleum Division and other federal ministries for establishing companies allegedly in violation of the law. He has also ordered another complaint verification against member Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Aamir Naseem for allegedly abusing the authority and involvement in corruption.

Earlier, addressing NAB officers at NAB headquarters, the anti-graft body chief said that “eradication of corruption is not only our national duty but also the top priority of the NAB”. He said that the NAB has devised a proactive national anti-corruption strategy to root out corruption from the country.

He said that bureau has geared up and rejuvenated to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He urged NAB officers to double their efforts to eradicate corruption by adopting “accountability for all” policy across the board.

He said that the NAB has established its first state of the art forensic science lab in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said that NAB has also introduced the combine investigation team system to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. “This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of the NAB,” said the bureau chief.