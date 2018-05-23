Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said on Tuesday there was no ban on provision of new gas connections and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited was providing connections on a first come first serve basis.

While replying to a call-attention notice raised by MNA Nazir Ahmed Bughio during the National Assembly session, Aftab said that connections were being provided within 45 days after applying.

He clarified that earlier there was a ban on new commercial connections in any province but after the import of the Liquefied Natural Gas, the ban has been abolished. The minister said that every year, 80,000 to100,000 new applicants apply for new connections.

He categorically ruled out any ban on new connections and said there was no shortage of gas in any province and said the issue was also taken to Council of Common Interests and all matters had been resolved through mutual understandings.

MNA Mir Munawar Ali pointed out the shortage of water in Sindh and called for immediate action as dry canals can badly affect a large population depending on agriculture.

Parliamentarian Shiekh Salahuddin said that the residents of Karachi were facing an acute shortage of drinking water. He said that due to the ongoing heat wave, the water shortage had doubled the miseries of the general public.

The House offered Fateha for colonel Abid Sohail, head constable Sanaullah and assistant patrolling officer motorway, Muhammad Idrees and prayed that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.