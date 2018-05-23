Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority on Tuesday issued show cause notices to four TV channels for airing Indian content.

The PEMRA issued show caused notices to Filmazia, Urdu-1, Geo Kahnai and HTV for violating the orders of the Islamabad High Court dated 09.05.2018, wherein IHC has ordered that “there shall be a complete ban on advertisements, dramas and films of foreign origin, India in particular”.

The show cause notices were served to Filmazia, Urdu-1, Geo Kahnai and HTV for airing Indian drama serial “Naagin 2”, “Kulfi Kumar Bajay Vala”, “Kum Kum Bhagya” and “Chandar Kanta” respectively.

The PEMRA has directed all the channels to reply in writing as well as appear for a personal hearing on May 25 at PEMRA headquarters Islamabad.

“In case of failure in submitting the reply within stipulated time and non-appearance for a personal hearing, the authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings against the channels in pursuance of Section 27, 29, 30 of the PEMRA of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007,” it said.