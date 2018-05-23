Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated Pakistan’s continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting of Azad Kashmir Council in on Tuesday, Premier Abbasi said that the government was standing with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister condemned the Indian troops’ atrocities on innocent civilian Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and asked the world to take notice of it and help save the civilian population from the worst sort of human rights violations. The meeting also offered Fateha for the departed souls, who were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control.

Abbasi apprised the AJK Council of the extraordinary summit of the OIC held in Turkey. He said that he highlighted the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.