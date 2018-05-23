Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that alliance with all political and ethnical communities is need of hour in order to make peace in the city. Addressing Pushtun community at Al-Asif Square on Tuesday, he said the philosophy and ideology of PSP is to support the cause of common people. “That’s why all communities in Karachi have leniency towards the ideology of PSP,” he added.

He claimed that during upcoming elections, the PSP will make clean swipe from Nazimabad, liaqatabad to Quaidabad and Al-Asif square and acquire all National and Provincial Assembly seats as earlier hidden forces had created unrest and uncertainty among different ethnic communities in Karachi.

He said Karachi is economical hub of Pakistan and earlier Karachi was witness of ethnic harmony among all communities, however, after quite some times, the hidden forces, in order to complete their filthy agenda had forced people to fight each other. “We are not here to make any indifference among the communities, but to maintain harmony and peace,” he added. He further added that we have buried the politics of hatred and will make Karachi a peaceful city, when come into the power. He also appealed to people that they must come forward and support PSP and so we can grant peace and harmony among living communities of Karachi.