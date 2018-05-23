Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on a programme of Geo News.

Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures. The minister of privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him.

Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation. The programme was aired on Geo News at 11:05pm on Tuesday.