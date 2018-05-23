Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 66th meeting, approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5974.43 million.

Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presided over the meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 which gave approval to the said schemes.

The approved development schemes are: Construction of road (dual carriageway) from Civil Hospital to Dera Bakha Bahawalpur (length: 11km) Phase-I, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs 770.441m, e-procurement (feasibility) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 22.994m, rehabilitation of salt affected soils through gypsum application at the cost of Rs 1890.995 million and establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur (revised) at the cost of Rs. 3290.000 million.

The meeting was also attended by all the members of P&DB, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.