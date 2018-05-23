Share:

KANDHKOT - The Al-Khidamat Foundation distributed ration bags to needy people at district Kashmore on Tuesday.

Al-Khidmat Foundation District President Dr Amanullah Baloch said that there are hundreds of people who were not able to eat due to poverty especially disability and other reasons. He appealed to wealthy people of the district to come forward and support the every needy person without race and religious.

He said that Zakat is the third pillar of the Islam, it can be distributed and utilised in different manners to the poor people. However, it can help in eradicating poverty from the society. The president said that in connection to Ramazan they have distributed food bags among poor persons in each bag of ration grain, rice, sugar, vegetables were included, he added.