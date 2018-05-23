Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the federal and the provincial governments on a petition seeking division of Sindh province in seven states and Karachi as an independent state.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahr was hearing a constitutional petition filed by a citizen Azmat Wali seeking to establish more administrative units.

Representing the provincial government, Additional Advocate General Shabir Shah submitted that the petition was not maintainable and requested to dismiss the plea. The province lawyer continued that there is a special law is related to the province. “If the parliament also passes legislation with 2/3 majority, it cannot make more provinces without the consent of the province,” said AAG. After hearing the arguments of the provincial attorney, the court directed to the government to submit the comments in written in the next hearing to be heard on June 5. The petitioner submitted that in all the European and Muslim countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Syria and Turkey, the population of any province is not more than 50 million. He continued that Pakistan is a rich country and its all provinces have the potential of becoming an independent state, adding that the leadership of the country never worked for its development by not devolving the powers at a lower level. “Sindh is also a rich province but so-called Waderas, Mirs, Nawabs, Makhdooms and Pirs always held the neck of the poor Sindhis.

The influential people never allowed the establishment of schools, colleges, universities, institutes for technical and science education as they do not want to see poor Sindhis educated and developed. The petitioner pleaded the court to issue direction to the provincial and the federal government for the legislation to establish more states in Sindh,” the petitioner maintained.