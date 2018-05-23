Share:

Rawalpindi - Dozens of residents of Caltax Road on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the elected representatives of N League and high-ups of Chaklala Cantonment Board for non-provision of new water connections in their streets.

The protestors - men and women - assembled at the Khuwaja Corporation on Adiala Road and blocked it for vehicular movement. They were holding placards and chanting slogans against PML-N MPs Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) for depriving them of the basic facility of clean drinking water in Street Number 9.

The protest at highly sensitive locality not only triggered a gigantic traffic jam on the Adiala Road but also put the security forces and other enforcement agencies on toes. A heavy contingent of police, including ladies cops rushed to the protest site under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Morgah Nadim Ul Hassan and negotiated with the protestors. The commuters and pedestrians faced a lot of troubles due to traffic jam in the scorching heat. Even ambulances, convoy of military troops and prison vans got stuck in the traffic jam.

A protestor Akhter Bibi, who resides at the Rah-e-Aman, told media the woes of the residents have multiplied due to non-availability of water connections to the residents. She said that two main water supply lines are crossing their street for supplying water to the tenants of Askari 14 and 17 but they are being neglected.

“We pay property and other taxes to CCB regularly and have also tabled applications for new water connections separately to MNA Malik Abrar and CEO CCB but both of them thrown our applications into dustbin,” Taslim, another protestor lamented.

Many other protestors said they have been running from pillar to post for the purpose but nobody is paying heed.

They said they have to buy water tanker at a highest rate of Rs1500 to 2000 for catering to their daily need. They demanded Station Commander to resolve their genuine issue.

Meanwhile, police have taken a driver of a vehicle into custody on charges of slightly hitting a female protestor. The female protestor also lodged a complaint with police stating to register a case against the driver. Later on, SHO Nadim ul Hassan negotiated with protestors and managed to open the road for traffic. PML-N MPs and CEO CCB were not available for their comments.