KARACHI - Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended the ringleader of an interprovincial gang of bank robbers accompanied by two of his gang members.

The gang leader, namely Azhar Maqsood alias Haji was arrested along with two of his comrades who later, identified as Noor Aslam and Ayaz. Their arrests were made by a special team headed by District East Investigation SSP Omar Tufail and the arrests were disclosed during a press conference held at SSP Investigation Office on Tuesday.

The suspects along with their companions had robbed a branch of a local bank located on Junaid Plaza in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on May 3. The arrested robbers along with their comrades, namely Lal Badshah, Mehboob, Javed, Zia and Noor Khan came to the bank on white car and a pickup and looted about 5, 354, 345 rupees cash from the bank and also took the repeater gun and a pistol from the security guards.

Shahrah-e-Faisal ASP Hamza Amanullah also claim to have recovered a looted cash and weapons of the security guards which the robbers had taken away while leaving a bank. ASP Hamza said that the looted cash around 3, 36, 0000 rupees and weapons were recovered during a raid conducted at Masan Road, Keamari on the information provided by the arrested robbers. Police officials said that the suspects arrested belonged to the interprovincial gang of bank robbers based on Kohat and Mardan, adding that the group have so far been confessed the about a dozen bank robberies since 2005 to 2018 in Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbotabad, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat.

The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested some 14 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city. According to the details, the Rangers troops conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony area while arrested three accused persons including Fahad Pasha, Akhter Jamal and Adbul Khaliq.

The accused persons were involved in possessing illegal weapons and also wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. The Rangers conducted another raid in Shah Faisal Colony while arrested Amir Siddique aka Mamon involved in anti state activities. On the other side, Quaidabad police arrested two accused persons including Rehman and Shoaib while recovered narcotics from their possession.

The accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality. Kalakot police conducted a raid while arrested two gangsters including Zubair and Lall Muhammad while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Kalri police arrested an accused Abdul Azeem running a Gutka factory in the area. Surjani Town police arrested two accused persons including Faisal and Hassan while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Juharabad police arrested street criminals Haris and Attaullah while Preedy police arrested an accused namely Derwaish while recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of street crimes.