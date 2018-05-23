Share:

KARACHI - Sabika Shaikh, a Pakistani girl who was amongst those shot dead inside the school in Texas on the other day, will be laid to rest today (Wednesday) morning at Azeempura graveyard, Shahrah-e-Faisal, her relative confirmed on Tuesday. Jaleel Shaikh, Sabika’s uncle told media that her body was expected to reach Karachi around 4am at Karachi Airport. The flight carrying Sabika’s body was scheduled to land at same time on Tuesday; however, it suffered delay owing to bad weather.

Jaleel informed that her funeral prayer will be offered at Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Hakeem Saeed ground at 9am and later she will be laid to rest at Azeempura graveyard. “We have decided to hold Sabika’s funeral prayer at Hakeem Saeed ground as a large number people want to attend it,” he added.

Sabika, who went to America on August 21, last year under Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Programme and was scheduled to return the country on June 09, but she became a target of her school mate Dimitrios Pagourtzis who had killed at least 10 at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday. Sabika was the eldest in three siblings and was selected along with other 74 Pakistani students who were chosen out of 6,000 students. She had completed her secondary education from Karachi Secondary School and remained such as talented students as she never got a rank below 3rd.

Many eminent personalities including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahdurabad convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and others visited the residence of slain Sabika and condoled with her family over the death of the young student in Houston.

Besides, the relatives and area people kept coming to Sabika’s residence to express their condolence.