Islamabad - Newly-appointed Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi took charge of his office here on Tuesday.

Former Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam hand over command to new Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi in a ‘change of command’ ceremony held at NH&MP Headquarters Islamabad. Amjad Javed Saleemi is the 15th Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. Before his posting as I.G. NH&MP, he was working as Additional Inspector General Police in Punjab Highway Patrol.

He started his carrier in Police Service as ASP in 1986. He has vast policing experience of 32 years. He has an excellent track record of professional competence in police department, according to the police officials. He is considered as the most professional police officers who served in all units of the police departments.

On his arrival at NH&MP Headquarters, he was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out Police contingent.

A Memento of NH&MP was presented to the new Inspector General, NH&MP by Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam. He said that Motorway Police is a well-reputed department and we have to work with more enthusiasm to enhance credibility of NH&MP at national and international level. He was introduced with staff officers. In his opening address, Saleemi emphasized upon the senior officers to help promote courtesy with the road-users as this is the hallmark of the NH&MP.