Lahore/OKARA - Enumerating what he described as thousands of achievements of his government, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked his political opponents - PPP's Asif Ali Zardari and PTI's Imran Khan - to spell out what they have done in the provinces where their parties have been in power.

"I simply hope the masses will definitely do justice and will vote for those who worked for them through blood, sweat and tears," Shehbaz Sharif stated while addressing a ceremony at the lawn of DHQ Hospital Okara after inaugurating the newly-constructed 50-bed emergency ward. The ward has been established in the new-built double story building completed at a cost of Rs160 million, equipped with a new CT-scan and MRI machines. The chief minister also inaugurated the newly-installed digital X-ray plant, a mobile dispensary fully equipped with ultrasonography, X-ray machine and latest hepatitis B & C diagnostic laboratory.

Slamming the PTI's 100-day plan, the Punjab CM said the party failed to execute development work of a single penny in KPK.

"Who is Imran Khan hoodwinking with the 100-day agenda," he questioned and opined that the people could no more be befooled with hollow slogans.

He cited the report of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which showed that Punjab province is well ahead of other provinces in terms of provision of education and healthcare facilities.

He also announced that if his party forms the government after the next polls, it would build a health facility in Okara.

He said as many as twenty well-equipped mobile hospitals at a cost of billions of rupees have been constructed across the province.

Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the day would come when Punjab would be at par with Europe.

To a question, the Punjab chief minister said that the narrative of the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif is his personal stand, avoiding clear comment whether or not he supports or opposes that narrative.

The CM also avoided political questions and preferred to talk about the hospital development related matters. He said that the health and education has become priority of the Punjab government. "So far DHQ hospitals in 20 districts of the province have been upgraded and equipped with modern medical and surgery related machinery besides construction of new buildings," he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if the public gives him another chance to become 'Khadame Pakistan,' and the PML-N emerges victorious in the upcoming general elections, health and education institutions across the country would be modernised and equipped with all basic necessities for people.

He said that population of Punjab has exceeded more than 110 million and recently the UNDP in its report has clearly stated that Punjab is leading in education and health as compared to other provinces of the country. He promised to upgrade Depalpur THQ hospital and directed Provincial Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan to fill the vacant ENT specialist seat at DHQ hospital and also create a post of neuro-surgeon at the DHQ hospital.

To a query, the Punjab CM termed the NAB a constitutional institution, saying that if the NAB would do better job it would be appreciated. He also urged all the major institutions to come forward to jointly work for the development of Pakistan and welfare of its people. Earlier, when the CM arrived at the dice for speech, he called on the MNAs - Ch Riazul Haq Juj, Ch Nadeem Abbas Rubera, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, provincial ministers - Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Khawja Imran Nazeer, MPAs - Ch Javed Allauddin and former MPA Rai Noor Muhammad Kharal, the father of MPA Samina Noor Rai to work hard for the welfare and prosperity of people of their constituencies. All the parliamentarians remained standing during the chief minister's speech.