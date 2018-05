Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka 's cricket board on Tuesday increased wages for national players by more than a third after making record profits in 2017. A total of 33 players under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket will also see match fees increase substantially despite dismal results on the field last year. "Sri Lanka Cricket raised the wages of national players by 34 percent for the period of 2018/19, following strong results achieved during the concluded financial year," it said in a statement.