“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything” (Michael J.Fox)

The family is the great part of every human life. Every man is incomplete without the family. Family plays a significant role in human life. A family is like a tree; there are many stems in the tree. Same as a man’s life, there are so many relations in his family such as his parents, his wife, and his children are living together.

Family members share all the things and equal part of all responsibilities within the family. In the society, there is much requirement of the best family because the real family makes a good community and good society makes a good country.

Everyone wants a good family, where all family members understand better to each other for anything. Every happy man becomes the happier person just because of the family behind him. He gets support of his family; this is why he is free from his life’s tensions. A happy man will work happily, his behavior with all will better, and he will complete his responsibilities towards society and nation, when a family supports him.

A good family has well connection of household members. Household members refer to the various type of relationship which is the link to the household such as, Blood Relation, Marriage relation, Adoption, etc. among this all different members of a family.

The true, positive and sincere relationships of members have vital influence on society. It is vital for the positive family relationship which is considered the real relation. It is the critical factor for the overall development and well-being of a child.

There is the best reason of the healthy family relationship is our old member of a household. The healthy family relationship is more important for old people. They can feel more comfortable in the family when there is strong bonding among their children and other members.

At the end, I would say that the family relationship is vital for the human being. Here all people have need of the family because they are incomplete without the family. Consequently, family fulfills all requirement of our life.

IQRA GULZAR,

Vehari, May 20.