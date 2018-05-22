Share:

Rawalpindi-A group of masked and armed men stormed into a house located within the limits of Police Station (PS) Ratta Amral and abducted three brothers, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, a gang of unidentified, masked men brandishing sophisticated weapons entered a house located at C-Block Railway Scheme-VII at 2 am, abducted the three brothers Humayun, Haroon and Nauman sons of Saif ur Rehman and dragged them to a vehicle they had parked at some distance from the house.

The kidnappers put the three men into the vehicle and sped away. The police reached the crime scene after great delay despite several calls made by the victim’s family and locals of the area, sources added.

SP Rawal Division, DSP City Circle and SHO PS Ratta Amral were unavailable to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, a man sustained critical injuries when a shootout began between two groups at Furniture Market in Sadiqabad. The locals rushed the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment. Sadiqabad police inspected the area where the incident took place and collected evidence. The reason behind the armed clash is yet to be ascertained by police investigators.