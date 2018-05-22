Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR: Two sanitary workers died of suffocation while three fell unconscious during cleaning of a sewerage line on Qaziwala Road, Chishtian on Tuesday. A team of Rescue 1122 fished out the dead bodies and shifted the injured to

hospital. Families of the deceased - Ashiq Masih and Mushtaq Masih - staged a protest by placing dead bodies at Fawara Chowk, which caused traffic mess. According to rescuers, a contractor privately hired sanitary workers for cleaning of

sewerage line on Qaziwala Road. The sewerage pipeline, however, filled with gas and two workers died of suffocation.