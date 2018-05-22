Share:

Rawalpindi-An under trial prisoner (UTP) involved in a car theft case has moved an application to District and Sessions Judge from Adiala Jail pleading to order the registration of a treason case against former Prime Minister (PM) Mian Nawaz Sharif for giving anti-Pakistan interview, informed sources on Tuesday.

The UTP Imran Salim alias Goga has moved an application to DSJ Khalid Nawaz and sought court orders for filing a case against the ex-PM, sources said. According to sources, Goga, who has been languishing in Adiala Jail for last one and half year due to his involvement in a car theft case, mentioned in the application that the former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif who, after being disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for his involvement in corruption has opened a tirade against judges of the apex court and other institutions of the country. The applicant added that Mian Nawaz Sharif conducted an interview in which he alleged that Pakistan sent terrorists to Mumbai for the massacre that killed more than 150 people. This act of the ex-PM has not only earned a bad name for the country but has also ridiculed the Pakistani army in the eyes of international community as well as the neighbouring country i.e. India. He said this interview also hurt the sentiments of Pakistanis and appealed the DSJ to order the police to register a case against Mian Nawaz Sharif.

It may be noted here that Police Station (PS) Civil Line officials had held Imran Salim alias Goga for his involvement in car theft and registered a case number 81/2107 under section 381-A/411 of PPC.