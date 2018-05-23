Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said development works of N-5 project at Malir-15 being done speedily and will be completed by June 2018, which would provide considerable convenience to people in this area and thousands of citizens using Sharea Faisal on daily basis.

He said this while talking to media on a visit of ongoing development works in Malir-15 and other adjoining areas of Malir along with the chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza whereas chairman of Katchi Abadies Committee Saad Bin Jaffer, UC Chairman, project director, consultant and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, resident of Malir were surprised to see the mayor visiting their area while travelling by a motorcycle along with the chairman of DMC Korangi. They welcomed and accompanied him on this occasion. The mayor also met with Senator Nehal Hashmi during his visit who said that Mayor Wasim is an ‘Awami Mayor’. Later, the mayor met with the residents of various areas of Malir and listened to their problems. He said people in Malir are also facing problems in their daily life, No one paid attention to their problems and therefore these problems became even more complicated.

However, present local government leadership wants to solve their problems as soon as possible and all funds allocated for development works are being used for public welfare projects. We own Karachi and will continue to do so, he added.

Wasim inspected the carpeting work at Malir-15 and gave necessary directives to concerned officials. He said construction of roads, correction of sewerage lines and other allied uplift works were aimed at providing facilities to resident of Malir and people are themselves monitoring all this.

He said that the elected local government leadership knew its responsibilities well and utilising all available resources for betterment of the city. He said that the construction work of road was delayed in past due to water and sewerage lines shifting in this area and carpeting started right after these lines were shifted.

He said these development works will provide better travel facilities to people and decrease the travel time from Malir to other areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the mayor reviewed the action against encroachments around Empress Market and in adjacent areas.

He said that the anti-encroachments operation around Empress Market in Saddar will continue throughout Ramazan to free the whole area from hundreds of push carts and other concrete encroachments.

The operation which started on May 20 was aimed at restoring the beauty of historical Empress Market which is an icon in Karachi and saving thousands of travelers, shopkeepers and other visitors in Saddar from lot of inconvenience due to these illegal structures and hurdles on main roads and pavements.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and officers from the KMC and police and cantonment board were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said that in order to ensure encroachments free area around Empress Market and adjacent roads in Saddar, a total of eight monitoring camps have been setup where staff from the KMC and police would be on duty on round the clock basis.

He observed that the Empress Market was constructed in 1889 and became a land mark in Karachi. We will make this place better.

He said that hundreds of push carts and other encroachments were removed during this operation and the whole corridor in front of Empress Market will be made free from any encroachments.

He said that Karachi is the heart of Pakistan and likewise, Empress Market Saddar is heart of Karachi city.

All banners, billboards and hoardings and cable wires will also be removed during this operation from and around the Empress Market and tree plantation will be done here.