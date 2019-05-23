Share:

FIFA on Wednesday shrugged off any possibility of expansion from 32 to 48 teams at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA also said that the two sides "have once again explored the feasibility of Qatar hosting a 48-team tournament by in particular lowering certain key FIFA requirements."

"A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June," read the statement.

"It was therefore decided not to further pursue this option.

"The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will therefore remain as originally planned with 32 teams and no proposal will be submitted at the next FIFA Congress on June 5," it added.