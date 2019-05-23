Share:

ISLAMABAD - An unbeaten knock 104 run by MPA Abbas Jafari was highlight of the night, as Pakistani parliamentarians cricket team (PPCT) thrashed star-studded Oil and Gas Corporation Limited (OGDCL) by 7 wickets in a friendly cricket match played here at Pindi Stadium under floodlights on Tuesday night.

The victory will definitely boost the morale of the parliamentarians’ cricket team for the upcoming Inter-parliamentarians Cricket World Cup in July 2019 in England. Led by all-rounder Zain Qureshi, MNA from Multan and Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, parliamentarians’ cricket team showed up a modern day cricket trend by chasing down massive target of 185 on the penultimate ball of the 15-overs-a-side encounter.

The match was played under floodlights with colour clothing and white ball. PA from Sindh Assembly Abbas Jafari, who had played for Pakistan U19, scored a hurricane unbeaten 53-ball 104 with the help of 7 towering sixes and 10 stylish boundaries. His innings was a stunning display of power hitting and has given a peace of mind to ever agile keen follower of cricket, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

MNA from Rahimyar Khan Murtaza Mehmood hit a blistering 31 off 14 balls with 2 towering sixes and 3 fours. Ali Zahid (MNA from Sialkot) and Ali Ameen Gandapur (MNA from DG Khan) scored brisk 19 and 13 runs respectively.

Abbas Jafari’s 104* earns him man of the match award

Earlier, OGDCL set a huge target of 185 for the loss of 3 wickets in 15 overs. Azhar Ayub hit 101 off 43 balls, comprising of 9 sixes and 7 fours. Farhan Ashraf hit a polished 74 off 31 balls with 6 sixes and 7 fours. However, the spree of runs making by OGDCL was halted by leg spinner Zain Qureshi, who snapped two wickets in quick session by giving away 22 runs in 3 overs. Murtaza Mehmood took one wicket for 24 runs.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar handed over winning trophy to skipper PPCT Zain Qureshi while the runners-up trophy was given to OGDCL captain Tariq Qureshi by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. Abbas Jafari, who was adjudged man of the match, got trophy from chief guest Speaker NA Asad Qaisar.

“I am delighted and impressed with the way parliamentarians’ team has been progressing day by day,” said Asad Qaisar. “I am hopeful that Pakistan parliamentarians’ team would excel at top level in the Inter-Parliamentarians Cricket World Cup later in July this year, where eight counties would be participating.”

PPCT is being coached/trained daily at Diamond Club Ground under lights by PCB coaches Sabih Azhar, Ayaz Akbar and Taimoor Azam. Dr Iftikhar is physio and Farrukh Hayat is the trainer.