MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday tendered his apology for recently uttered alleged derogatory remarks against his own ruling party’s elderly leader and former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan as well as some of women leaders of the State.

Expressing his views in AJK Legislative Assembly which met in the State’s metropolis on Wednesday, the premier said it was highly deplorable that conversations of private parties or on telephone were being monitored and recorded and even the Prime Minister was not spared of it.

He observed that the society (people) in Azad Jammu Kashmir is getting narrow minded. “We should show broad mindedness”, he suggested.

Farooq Haider reiterated that he always respect everyone including the women. He said “he knows many of the politicians who had allegedly been involved in scandals in the past but he would not talk about them”.

Recounting his three-year period’s performance, the AJK PM said it is crystal clear that “we did really well.”

Referring to allegations of use of unfair means in the recently conducted written test examination for hiring against the vacant posts in local government board department, Raja Farooq Haider assured the house that strict action would be taken against all those found involved.

The prime minister said that advertisements appeared in national and local newspapers for appointment of various posts in AJK. “We want to facilitate state newspapers with the due govt advertisements more”, he stated.

He said that the issue of the much-delayed payments of the dues of the newspaper owners against the published govt. advertisements appeared in the national and state newspapers against various departments, is also being resolved.

Farooq Haider said that he believes open merit system is better than quota system. He claimed that principle of merit is being strictly observed in AJK in the due course of inductions and promotions in the public sector functionaries for last three years since the incumbent government came into power in the state.

Dispelling the impression that he is a dictator in the party, Haider asserted to be more democratic. “That’s why one of his cabinet members brought resolution in the house against him”, he concluded.