RAWALPINDI - An assistant sub-inspector was injured in an armed clash with proclaimed offenders in Kanohan Village of Kallar Syedan, sources said on Wednesday.

The victim ASI has been identified as Raja Safeer, who was brought to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, they said. Sources added that the police have managed to arrest two men including father of a PO on charges of providing refuge to the criminals wanted by police. City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana also visited Kallar Syedan and interrogated the matter besides inquiring the health of the victim cop.

According to sources, police was informed that two brothers Mansoor and Nasir had arrived in Kallar Syedan and were staying in house of a man Kashi. Following the information, the sources said, ASI Raja Safeer along with his team carried out a raid on the said house to arrest the POs. However, the POs, after seeing police party, opened firing on them. Resultantly, ASI Raja Safeer sustained bullet injury and was taken to nearby hospital for treatment. The POs managed to escape from the scene, they said. Heavy contingent of police including CPO Rawalpindi reached at the site to review the situation. Sources also disclosed that Kallar Syedan police had also arrested Kashif alias Kashi and a man Shafaat, father of the POs, during a raid at Choha Khalsa and locked them behind the bars.

A police spokesman, Inspector Suhail Zafar, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the incident. He said that a police team led by ASI Raja Safeer raided a house to arrest POs when they opened fire on police injuring the ASI. “ASI sustained bullet injury in the leg and was rushed to hospital,” he said. He added that the POs were wanted by police in a series of attempted murder and robbery cases. He said that the CPO visited Kallar Syedan to inquire after health of the cop and to investigate the matter. A case has been registered against the POs on charges of attacking police party while further investigation is underway, he said.

In yet another incident, 11-year-old Bilal drowned in a seasonal nullah ‘Malala Kansi’ in limits of Police Station Gujar Khan. Rescue 1122 fished out the body of the teenager and shifted to hospital for autopsy. According to details, Bilal, resident of Dhok Qutab Din, went to take a bath in a seasonal nullah and drowned.