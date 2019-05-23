Share:

To take an oath seemed one of the key issues of Bayern Munich's team leaders in advance of the 2018-19 season finish. It was supposed to give the side an additional motivation boost and express determination to do well in the remaining title opportunities.

After things worked out well for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga, Bayern now hope to continue their successful journey when they take on RB Leipzig this Saturday evening in the German Cup final.

To strengthen the team's spirit, key performers like Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer initiated a team gathering without coach Niko Kovac around. The strategy seems to be paying off.

With the German Cup in sight and the Munich outfit touted as favorites, the club's future keeps players' and fans' minds busy.

An increasing number of the 2013 treble winners' performers demanded from Bayern's bosses to continue to invest in new faces to secure future success.

German international and Manchester City striker Leroy Sane currently seems their primary target. After Arjen Robben had praised the 23-year-old winger's quality, spearhead Robert Lewandowski also talked in glowing terms about Sane.

"He is a great player already providing an enormous potential at an early age. I saw him several times performing impressively. We need players that can help us from their first game on. In Bayern's shirt you don't have time to develop over two years," Lewandowski emphasized.

The forward said he is convinced "more things will happen regarding transfers. Bayern hasn't had the last word over transfer issues as the window is still open."

Sane, he underlined, would improve Bayern's squad right away.

While James Rodriguez, Robben, Franck Ribery, and Jerome Boateng likely to depart after this season, Bayern are said to be interested in other international players, such as Germany's Timo Werner (Leipzig) and Spanish midfielder Rodrigo (Atletico Madrid).

Football magazine Kicker claims Bayern has already contacted Sane's family to discuss a possible deal.

While reports speak of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola being willing to sell Sane, the Spaniard said his club intends to extend his contract.

Insiders say Guardiola's statements are part of a negotiation battle, as he is instead counting on Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling along the flanks. Both played a vital role for City as they won this season's Premier League title.

Kicker reported the deal is possible but added that it depends on the size of the investment Bayern have to make. Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently outlawed transfers of over 80 million euros, precisely the sum the Bavarians invested in Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez.

Counting on an 80 million euro limit means passing on Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann. The 2018 French World Cup winner announced his intention to leave, but is said to have an exit clause worth 120 million euros. Bayern's interest in Griezmann is said to have cooled with Sane emerging as the main target.