ISLAMABAD : Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post yesterday citing personal reasons.

Haroon Sharif has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan citing his personal reasons. Sources said Haroon had reportedly stepped down as he was overshadowed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood. They said that Haroon had no access to prime minister’s office, as Dawood was closer to Premier Imran Khan. An official said that prime minister had not asked Haroon to tender resignation in a meeting held on May 13. However, he decided to resign from the post. Haroon was appointed as Board of Investment chairman by the incumbent government in September 2018. He succeeded Naeem Zamindar who was appointed by the PML-N government in November 2017 from the private sector and resigned in June last year.

This was the fourth major change in economic team of the incumbent government in last one month or so. Earlier, prime minister had replaced former finance minister Asad Umar with Abdul Hafeez Shaikh last month. Later, the federal government on May 3 had removed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Mohammad Jehanzab Khan from their positions. The federal government had appointed Dr Reza Baqir as governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years. Baqir is a Pakistani by birth and currently serving as the senior resident representative of the IMF in Egypt. Baqir has remained the IMF’s head of mission to Romania and is working with the global lender since 2000 when he was the head of its debt policy division. The federal government has appointed Shabbar Zaidi as chairman Federal Board of Revenue on honorary basis for a period of two years.