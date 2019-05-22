Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Club Pakistan will organise a fashion gala from June 22 at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The fashion gala will feature shopping stalls, food court, kids’ arena and many more for the visitors.

The fashion gala aims at to provide entertainment facilities to residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Food corner will also be set up in the premises of the family gala.

Horse riding and folk dances will also be performed in the event. The organiser of the event said that a large number of people are expected to visit the gala with their families and enjoy the cultural activities.