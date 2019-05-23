Share:

KASUR- Armed men, picketing on road, robbed people of hundreds of thousands rupees near Bakini Wala at Khuddian Khas here the other day.

According to Khuddian Khas police, Ahmed was on his way on a rickshaw for gas refill. He just reached near Bakini Wala when he was intercepted by robbers who snatched Rs160,000 from him. The robbers also looted cash worth Rs10,000 and valuables from other citizens. Police were investigating.

WOMAN SWINDLED OUT OF MONEY

A man swindled a woman out of Rs15,000 of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at Mandi Usmanwala. Fauzia Bibi, wife of Amjad, went to withdraw money of BISP from a local bank. A swindler deprived her of Rs15,000, telling her that her account was not credited with the money. Police registered a case on the complaint of the woman.