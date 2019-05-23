Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home near the Lahore Railway Station.

He also inspected the facilities and inquired the guests about the arrangements for Sehr and Iftar. The chief minister was also given a briefing about the project of the construction of shelter homes in Lahore.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said the government was fulfilling the promise of providing shelter to the lower strata of the society according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The governance model of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is based on the concept of Riasat-e-Madina. Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the concept of shelter homes for the needy and homeless people who are forced to sleep in the open because of abject poverty. A shelter home is an institution which not only provides free of cost residential and food facilities but their protection and treatment are also ensured. There is no example of setting up such a unique institution at the government level in the past,” he observed.

He said that in accordance with the vision of the prime minister, construction of five shelter homes was started in Lahore in November last year. “With the grace of Almighty Allah construction of buildings has been completed now,” he said. He said that more than 800 people will be provided residential facility every day along with the provision of breakfast and dinner. During Ramazan, Sehr and Iftar are arranged for such people and treatment facility will also be provided in case of illness, he said.

The chief minister said that more than 30,000 people stayed in the shelter homes set up in Thokar Niaz Beg, General Bus Stand, Lahore Railway Station, Fruit Market and Data Darbar areas in a short span of five months. Around 100,000 passengers were provided breakfast and dinner at these shelter homes, he added.

The chief minister said that a board of governors had been constituted to maintain and run these shelter homes. Gohar Ijaz, who is a known philanthropist, has been chosen as head of the board of governors, he said. He said that shelter homes will be set up at divisional headquarters in the next financial year. In the next phase, shelter homes will be established at the level of districts, he said. Shelter homes will be fully functional for the attendants in six major hospitals of Lahore from next financial year, he said. These shelter homes will be constructed by the philanthropists, he said. He said that a shelter home is not a building but a symbol of love for the fellow human beings. “The establishment of shelter homes has become a mission for us that would be accomplished at any cost,” he added.

The chief minister thanked the philanthropists extending support for establishment of shelter homes and said that time was not far when no labourer or passenger would be forced to sleep in the open because people having sympathies for others are there to look after them.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema and Board of Governors Convenor Gohar Ijaz also spoke on the occasion.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Lahore commissioner, vice chairman of the LDA, secretary of information and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

