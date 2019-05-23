Share:

UNFPA team visits Women Development Department

LAHORE (PR): United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) team visited Women Development Department, Punjab Lahore Tuesday and called upon Secretary WDD, Mrs Irum Bukhari. A meeting was held to finalize a road map on making women empowered. In conversation with Ms Saliah Ramay, Program Analyst Gender UNFPA, Ms Dilshad Pari, Gender Consultant UNFPA and Dr Shoiab Ahmed, Technical Specialist UNFPA Punjab, Mrs Irum Bukhari stated that WDD had taken landmark initiatives for economic empowerment of women and was committed to provide state of the art facilities to help women grow and make their mark in every sphere of life. Team members of UNFPA appreciated all the efforts of WDD and expressed resolve to make coordinated efforts for the common good of women. WDD and UNFPA finalized the work plan and partnership agreement for further collaboration between the two entities. Secretary WDD, Mrs Irum Bukhari appreciated the role of UNFPA to in Pakistan stating that coordinated efforts would result in realizing the dream of economic empowerment of women in the province.

OLX, Edhi Foundation join hands

KARACHI (PR): OLX, Pakistan’s No.1 marketplace for buying and selling of pre-loved items, with more than Rs20 billion worth of goods being exchanged every month, has joined hands with Edhi Foundation for an innovative Ramadan welfare appeal, ‘Sellfare se Welfare’. OLX and Edhi Foundation through this campaign ‘Sellfare se Welfare’ are giving OLX users an exclusive opportunity to donate their pre-loved electronics, furniture, toys and other things to Edhi Foundation. The users can post an ad on OLX with a price of Rs.786 and add ’Ramadan 2019’ in the title to differentiate the ad from the normal buy-sell ones. OLX will sell these goods and donate the resulting money to Edhi Foundation, one of the biggest charitable organizations of Pakistan. Talking about the campaign, Ammar Hassan, Head of Marketing at OLX said, “OLX is bridging the affordability gap in the society where people can buy as good as new items at a great price. This Ramadan we want to celebrate the joy of sharing in this new sharing economy that we are creating.” OLX is offering this opportunity to users all over Pakistan with the facility of donation pickup from sellers’ doorstep.

Uber offers exciting cricket opportunity for fans

ISLAMABAD (PR): Following Uber’s deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to sponsor the upcoming Cricket World Cup (CWC), Uber, the world’s largest personal mobility company, is providing Pakistani fans an opportunity to win big. Through its ride-to-win and drive-to-win competitions, Uber is providing its riders and driver partners the chance to make the most of the World Cup by earning rewards through the Uber app. The idea is to give back to those who follow the global game by gamifying the CWC. This competition for riders and driver partners’ builds upon Uber’s alignment towards the global game of cricket. It also allows millions of passionate fans, who treat cricket as a religion, the opportunity to earn rewards. “Cricket is Pakistan’s favorite sport, which makes it only natural for Uber to support the sport’s biggest ever celebration this year, the Cricket World Cup,” said Saad Naveed Pall, Head of Marketing, Uber Pakistan. “Together with ICC, we are committed to driving the game forward by providing our riders and driver partners an opportunity to be part of the game itself. This World Cup, every ride is an opportunity to win amazing rewards, including the chance to support Team Pakistan on the biggest stage of them all.”

The competition will see Uber include fans in the World Cup experience. Riders can win various prizes for completing a pre-set target of runs starting from 20 runs to 500 or more. These runs will be earned through their daily trips via the Uber app. A similar competition is to be held for Uber’s driver-partners. For them to win rewards, they too need to make runs via their everyday trips with bonus runs awarded for special trip types and by achieving weekly trip targets. Weekly lucky draws will see a host of winners with leaders given a chance to travel to England to watch Pakistan take on other competing nations.

Uber’s partnership with The International Cricket Council, makes Uber the first mobility and food delivery app to strike a sponsorship deal with ICC for the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Last year, in line with the company’s initiative to empower girls and women around the world, Uber supported the first ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. As a part of this partnership, Uber rolled out the #JerseyKnowsNoGender campaign in collaboration with sports personalities from different fields to encourage women’s participation in sports and to also generate support for the T20 Championship.