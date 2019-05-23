Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking registration of a case against those who participated in the Aurat March.

The petition filed under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the Criminal Procedures Code says the participants of the march had displayed placards with immoral slogans.

The counsel representing the petitioner contended that the act was against the Constitution of Pakistan as well as Islamic principles, and requested the court to order the station house office to lodge an FIR against the participants in the march.

The petitioner contended that an application had been submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines Police Station in the provincial capital for registration of a case against the participants in the Aurat March.

However, the SHO had failed to lodge an FIR, pleads Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network, in the petition.

At the last hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib had issued notices to the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) and the police complaint cell over the petition filed on May 14.

During yesterday’s hearing, District Complaint Officer Faisal Mukhtar filed a reply to the petition.

The police submitted that no illegal or immoral act was committed in the march in front of Governor’s House on Women’s Day therefore no case could be filed for holding a peaceful rally.

After hearing the arguments and submission of the police report, the sessions court reserved its verdict in the case.