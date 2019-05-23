Share:

ISLAMABAD - Putting pressure on the PTI government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman yesterday announced to call a Multi-Party Conference (MPC) soon after Eidul-Fitr.

The main opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N), taking one more step towards its ongoing anti-government move, have tasked Maulana Fazlur Rahman for conducting the MPC.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, in a video message, announced to evolve consensus in the upcoming MPC for sending government home.

“Political parties had formed an alliance for free and fair elections and decided that an All Parties Conference would be called so that a joint stance could be evolved,” said Rahman.

Sources said that the JUI-F chief was earlier annoyed with its coalition partners from opposition parties for not joining hands with him to start an anti-government movement.

PPP-P co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, before the Iftar-dinner hosted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari this week, had visited Maulana Fazl at his home to woo him for a future course of action.

The sources said Maulana was offered to lead and organise the anti-government MPC. The JUI-F chief may try to force rest of the opposition parties to adopt a hard stance and immediately start street protests (in anti-government campaign).

The JUI-F chief would also request BNP (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal and PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai to attend the MPC.

PPP-P chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already threatened to stage protests inside and outside the Parliament against the PTI’s government.