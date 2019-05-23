Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 600 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 72,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 71,500.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 514 and was traded at Rs 61,814 against Rs 61,300 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs870 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs745.88. According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad increased by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs 70,500 and that of 10 grams gold was increased by 600 and was traded at Rs 60,440 against Rs59,840 of last day. In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $1276 as compared to the last closing at $1275.