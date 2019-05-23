Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says the nation, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is committed to eradicate corruption and overcome economic crisis.

In a statement, she said time is not far when economy will grow fast and people will become prosperous.

The Special Assistant said the stock market regained over one thousand points, which is a positive development, but the opposition is not noticing it.

She said those who did not become part of corruption and money laundering of the previous rulers are being considered as incompetent.