KANDHKOT - Ghotki police Wednesday claimed to have killed a hardcore criminal in an encounter in the jurisdiction of Andal Sundrani police station.

Talking to media persons in his press conference, SSP Ghotki Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar said Ghotki police managed to have succeeded killing a hardened criminal who had ransacked the area. He said on a tip off a heavy contingent of police force cordoned off the katcha area and attacked at hideout. After an hour of firing, a notorious criminal Laloo Sheikh alias Lal Bux was killed, while his other accomplices were managed to flee.

However the body was shifted to DHQ hospital for legal formalities. Dr Lanjar said accused had committed criminal activities not only in Ghotki but also in adjoining districts.

Replying to a question, the SSP said that he was wanted to police in heinous crimes. One pistol and bullets were recovered from him, he added.