ISLAMABAD- Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday urged government to take concrete measures for protection of children in society.

A statement issued said that it was ‘appalled to learn that 10-year-old Farishta, who disappeared from her home on May 15 in Islamabad, was found dead, allegedly raped and murdered’.

There is a chilling resemblance to the case of 7-year-old Zainab in Kasur, which points to an increasingly brutal society in which children are abused and discarded at whim.

‘This is one of at least 7 cases to have surfaced in recent months, with reports of children as young as 2 years having been raped. Some were left to return home and live with the trauma they had undergone. Others were killed and their bodies dumped, leaving their families to relive their ordeal. The NGO Sahil’s recent report indicates that over 3,800 children were subjected to some form of abuse in 2018 – with 11 percent more cases reported than in 2017.

‘It is critical that stronger, more vigilant mechanisms be enforced to protect young children – and young girls in particular – who are among the most vulnerable members of our society.

Police stations and hospitals where such cases are examined, and the courts and society overall must become more child-friendly and willing to provide the protection and support that both children and their families need in such circumstances. No society can afford to be this callous where its children are concerned, the HRCP said.