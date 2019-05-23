Share:

KARACHI - The police seized huge quantity of gutka, raw material and arrested three during a raid on gutka factory here on Wednesday.

The police on a tip-off raided a gutka factory in Korangi No. 2 Sector 33-B, Karachi.

During raid, huge quantity of gutka, raw material was recovered and three culprits including Shehbaz Muhammad, Hanif and Raheem were arrested.

The detainees were involved in manufacturing and supplying gutka in Korangi and other areas of the metropolis.

The police seized the recovered gutka, raw material, sealed the factory and after registering a case against the detainees have started an investigation.

ONE DEAD AS

MINI-TRUCK OVERTURNS

At least one person died and two others were seriously injured when a mini-truck over turned here on Wednesday. Rescue sources said that a Shehzore truck turned turtle near Kati Pahari in Mangopir area of Karachi. One person identified as Amanullah Baloch 32, died on the spot in the accident while two others sustained injuries.

Body of the deceased and injured hailing from Balochistan was shifted to Civil Hospital through Edhi Ambulance.