Share:

Any reform in bureaucratic structure of Pakistan is doomed to failure, unless perspective and struggle of youth is considered by PM Imran Khan himself. CSS famously known as Central Superior Service has become a goal of every youth in Pakistan. For some, acing it can uplift their status in society while for others it can secure their future. For new government of PTI, it is a matter of making history.

Seasoned bureaucrats though have experience, but they cannot recognize tribulations of youth – distress and trauma they are under at the moment. PTI used to take jibe at PML-N for having aged politicians in its decision making process, but itself is no different than its predecessor, then where is the change?

The party whose leaders claimed to give out 5 million jobs is backing off from its initial pledge. Indeed, PTI voters and supporters are under severe strain and criticism for voting a party which till this moment failed to smash the status quo. Some are feeling betrayed while others are still defending the party leadership with illogical arguments. Undoubtedly, preceding governments added to miseries and piled up monumental debt but PTI claimed to have formula to reverse all that.

The PTI’s main player Asad Umer, a successful person in his private life, succumbed to unknown pressure and considered it better to resign. Will the claims made by him will end up in smoke or will PTI walk the talk with new player? It has to induct Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh who has been finance minister in PPP’s government to whom PTI bashing for a long time. I don't really know what this infant government is up to.

Imran Khan formed civil service reforms committee some six month ago which just recently presented its report. Evidently, the committee did not like ‘superior’ in CSS and stressed to introduce cluster-based exams in which groups will be allocated in accordance to the educational background of the aspirants. Would it solve the prevailing issues?

Changing name won’t perform any miracle; it is same as changing uniform of police and ignoring character building and moral policing which are keys to success. Youth needs more job facilities. Public and private testing services are minting money and have devised their strategies around revenue generation mechanism. They have failed to satisfy a huge chunk of youth which graduates each year from various educational institutions.

Take an instance of Hailey College, one of the oldest institutions of Pakistan, hundreds of graduates annually are flooding the market. Private and public sectors have direly failed in catering to their needs.

Youth does not want any minister or secretary to solace them, but desire Imran Khan himself to take a stance and create an environment of uprightness and clarity. Youth, belonging from poor to middle class, have degrees in their hands but nothing in their pockets. They are lacking financial resources and are looking for change which was supposed to uplift their living standard.

No matter what strategy is formed, the main and evident thing is to adopt merit and do justice with every aspirant, setting aside his background. Affluent is still able to do corruption by taking political shelter. Impartial justice is yet to be imparted. The menace of corruption can be eradicated once justice is done without any prejudice. Corruption in any form will never let poor and middle class compete with the rich who in most of the cases cashes his influence and financial muscles. It was for the eradication of corruption that the nation especially young segment voted for Imran Khan . Bringing and retaining merit and other ethical values in inducting aspirants can do justice with them and act as face saving for PTI.